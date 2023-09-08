Jeremy Pena vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jeremy Pena -- hitting .413 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 28 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .267.
- Pena is batting .375 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this season (84 of 128), with at least two hits 39 times (30.5%).
- He has homered in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his games this year, Pena has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (42.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.328
|OBP
|.329
|.386
|SLG
|.404
|21
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|25
|42/22
|K/BB
|69/15
|8
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Snell (12-9) to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks first, 1.252 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
