Tony Pollard, who is currently one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (ninth among RBs; 20th overall), put up 209.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him seventh at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Dallas Cowboys RB.

Tony Pollard Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 209.80 196.25 - Overall Rank 28 37 20 Position Rank 8 9 9

Tony Pollard 2022 Stats

In the running game last year, Pollard was a force, scoring nine rushing TDs and picking up 59.2 yards per game. Pollard was also effective in the passing game, totaling 39 catches and three touchdowns over the course of the year.

In his best game last season -- Week 8 versus the Chicago Bears -- Pollard accumulated 32.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs.

Pollard accumulated 0.8 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 6 yards -- in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Tony Pollard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 2.2 6 8 0 0 Week 2 Bengals 15.8 9 43 1 0 Week 3 @Giants 10.5 13 105 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.8 8 6 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 14.6 8 86 1 0 Week 6 @Eagles 5.2 11 44 0 0 Week 7 Lions 10.9 12 83 0 0 Week 8 Bears 32.7 14 131 3 0 Week 10 @Packers 18.8 22 115 1 0 Week 11 @Vikings 30.9 15 80 0 2 Week 12 Giants 6.1 18 60 0 0 Week 13 Colts 22.6 12 91 2 0 Week 14 Texans 18.2 10 42 1 1 Week 15 @Jaguars 10.6 19 75 0 0 Week 16 Eagles 8.0 9 19 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.9 7 19 0 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 8.9 15 77 0 0 Divisional @49ers 3.3 6 22 0 0

