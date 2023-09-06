Jose Altuve carries a two-game homer streak into the Houston Astros' (79-61) game against the Texas Rangers (76-62) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will call on Max Scherzer (12-5) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (10-7).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-5, 3.55 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (10-7, 3.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.55 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .218.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .260 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .434 (seventh in the league) with 191 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Astros to go 4-for-27 with a home run and an RBI in eight innings this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander (10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 40-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.

Verlander is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Verlander will try to last five or more innings for his 16th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

