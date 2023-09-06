The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .288.

Garver has picked up a hit in 43 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 21.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this season (38.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 28 .295 AVG .278 .381 OBP .381 .566 SLG .536 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 23 RBI 19 38/17 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings