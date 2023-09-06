The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .844 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He smacked three homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .321 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 23.5%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .267 AVG .365 .382 OBP .427 .400 SLG .696 9 XBH 24 3 HR 12 13 RBI 26 30/21 K/BB 24/16 5 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings