Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .272 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heim will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .357 in his last games.
- Heim has had a hit in 72 of 106 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.2% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 42 games this year (39.6%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (17.9%).
- He has scored in 37.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.278
|AVG
|.265
|.332
|OBP
|.322
|.531
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|36
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (10-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has put together a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
