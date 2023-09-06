Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (76-62) and the Houston Astros (79-61) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on September 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-5) to the mound, while Justin Verlander (10-7) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (60.6%) in those games.

Houston has a win-loss record of 6-6 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (717 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

