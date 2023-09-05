Yordan Alvarez -- hitting .368 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on September 5 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is hitting .286 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 66 of 91 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven home a run in 40 games this year (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 25.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 54.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .269 AVG .302 .375 OBP .423 .449 SLG .660 16 XBH 25 7 HR 16 32 RBI 45 42/23 K/BB 33/31 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings