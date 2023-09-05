Wings vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at College Park Center, Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (20-17) face Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (30-7), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Liberty matchup.
Wings vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and YES App
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-6.5)
|171.5
|-238
|+195
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-6.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-5.5)
|171.5
|-250
|+185
|Tipico
|Liberty (-5.5)
|169.5
|-210
|+165
Wings vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together an 18-18-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York has covered the spread 15 times this season (15-15 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Dallas is 5-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 19 out of the Liberty's 36 games have gone over the point total.
- In the Wings' 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.
