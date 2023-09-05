You can find player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and other players on the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers before their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 154 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.344/.448 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 130 hits with 35 doubles, 28 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .342/.405/.655 so far this year.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with four home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 4 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Twins Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 2 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (10-9) will take the mound for the Astros, his 27th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 10th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 30 6.0 5 4 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 7.0 0 0 0 6 5 vs. Mariners Aug. 19 5.0 10 6 6 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 14 7.2 6 4 3 4 1 at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 68 walks and 99 RBI (143 total hits). He's also swiped 26 bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.371/.509 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 24 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 78 walks and 92 RBI (145 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.370/.451 so far this year.

Bregman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Sep. 4 4-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

