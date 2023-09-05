Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (76-61) and Houston Astros (78-61) going head to head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on September 5.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (10-9) versus the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi (11-3).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

This season, Texas has come away with a win 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (758 total).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

