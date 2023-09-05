After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 28 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .262.

Taveras has had a hit in 75 of 120 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 31 times (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 120), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven home a run in 38 games this year (31.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year (35.8%), including 11 multi-run games (9.2%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .267 AVG .258 .301 OBP .302 .447 SLG .399 21 XBH 22 8 HR 4 31 RBI 28 53/9 K/BB 50/16 8 SB 5

