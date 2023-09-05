On Tuesday, Jose Altuve (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .316 with 16 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

In 46 of 67 games this season (68.7%) Altuve has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (32.8%).

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had an RBI in 22 games this year (32.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 58.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 22.4%.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .267 AVG .357 .382 OBP .421 .400 SLG .636 9 XBH 21 3 HR 9 13 RBI 23 30/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings