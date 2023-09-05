Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .270 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 67.6% of his games this year (71 of 105), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven in a run in 42 games this year (40.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|50
|.276
|AVG
|.265
|.330
|OBP
|.322
|.531
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|36
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.