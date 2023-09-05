The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .264 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

In 82 of 126 games this season (65.1%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in 33 games this year (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .253 AVG .274 .328 OBP .325 .386 SLG .399 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 25 42/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings