The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277.

In 68 of 111 games this year (61.3%) Duran has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.0% of his games this season (30 of 111), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 52 .299 AVG .256 .352 OBP .303 .527 SLG .379 20 XBH 16 11 HR 3 27 RBI 18 58/15 K/BB 55/7 1 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings