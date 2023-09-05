Ezequiel Duran vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks while batting .277.
- In 68 of 111 games this year (61.3%) Duran has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.0% of his games this season (30 of 111), with two or more RBI 13 times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.299
|AVG
|.256
|.352
|OBP
|.303
|.527
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|18
|58/15
|K/BB
|55/7
|1
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.38), 10th in WHIP (1.097), and 26th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.