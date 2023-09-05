Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.

Houston ranks eighth in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.258).

Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (703 total, 5.1 per game).

The Astros rank sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.290).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Valdez is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Valdez will look to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers W 13-6 Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo 9/10/2023 Padres - Home J.P. France Rich Hill 9/11/2023 Athletics - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.