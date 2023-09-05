How to Watch the Astros vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Framber Valdez, who is projected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth-best in baseball with 185 total home runs.
- Houston ranks eighth in baseball with a .430 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (703 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.96 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.290).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 27th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 3.38 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 167 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Valdez is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Valdez will look to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kutter Crawford
|9/1/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Carlos Rodón
|9/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|9/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Michael King
|9/4/2023
|Rangers
|W 13-6
|Away
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|9/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Max Scherzer
|9/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Blake Snell
|9/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Seth Lugo
|9/10/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Rich Hill
|9/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|-
