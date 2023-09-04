The Texas Rangers (76-60) host the Houston Astros (77-61) in AL West play, at 4:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the Rangers and J.P. France (10-5) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs France - HOU (10-5, 3.49 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (9-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed five hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings pitched against the New York Mets on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.16 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 26 games this season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 26 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .257 this season, eighth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .426 (eighth in the league) with 180 home runs.

The left-hander has faced the Astros three times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-52 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in 15 innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (10-5) takes the mound first for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.

France is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year.

France has pitched five or more innings in a game 16 times this season entering this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (190) in all of MLB. They have a collective .267 batting average, and are second in the league with 1264 total hits and third in MLB play scoring 752 runs.

France has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Rangers this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .208 batting average over one appearance.

