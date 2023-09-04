On Monday, Mitch Garver (.829 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

In 65.1% of his 63 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In 38.1% of his games this year, Garver has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 41.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .282 AVG .278 .364 OBP .381 .538 SLG .536 14 XBH 11 8 HR 7 21 RBI 19 38/15 K/BB 24/15 0 SB 0

