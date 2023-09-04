On Monday, Marcus Semien (hitting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Semien has picked up a hit in 101 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.

He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 55 games this year (40.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 76 of 136 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .275 AVG .270 .346 OBP .344 .475 SLG .428 32 XBH 25 11 HR 9 40 RBI 41 36/31 K/BB 53/30 8 SB 5

