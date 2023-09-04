On Monday, Jose Altuve (hitting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .307.

In 68.2% of his 66 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.2%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Altuve has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 57.6% of his games this year (38 of 66), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (21.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .267 AVG .343 .382 OBP .412 .400 SLG .591 9 XBH 19 3 HR 7 13 RBI 21 30/21 K/BB 23/16 5 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings