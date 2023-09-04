Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .271 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- Heim has gotten a hit in 70 of 104 games this season (67.3%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (42 of 104), with more than one RBI 19 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 39 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.277
|AVG
|.265
|.332
|OBP
|.322
|.537
|SLG
|.381
|27
|XBH
|14
|11
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|36
|41/15
|K/BB
|34/16
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
