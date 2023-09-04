The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .247 with 25 doubles, 34 home runs and 56 walks.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 21st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 83 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.

Looking at the 132 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 30 of them (22.7%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 57 games this season (43.2%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season, with multiple runs 25 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .279 AVG .216 .363 OBP .290 .611 SLG .394 35 XBH 24 23 HR 11 59 RBI 41 70/29 K/BB 87/27 3 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings