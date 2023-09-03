Robbie Grossman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and his .406 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins and Kenta Maeda on September 3 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .240.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (55 of 93), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (8.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (25 of 93), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this year (38 of 93), with two or more runs 10 times (10.8%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|44
|.250
|AVG
|.231
|.318
|OBP
|.330
|.405
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|43/17
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.69 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
