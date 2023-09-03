Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh in MLB action with 187 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in baseball, slugging .453.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (746 total).

The Rangers are third in baseball with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.235).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gray is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Gray heads into the matchup with 20 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets L 6-5 Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins L 5-1 Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins L 9-7 Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney J.P. France 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning Framber Valdez 9/6/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Justin Verlander 9/8/2023 Athletics - Home Jordan Montgomery Paul Blackburn 9/9/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Kyle Muller

