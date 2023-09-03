Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mitch Garver (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .267 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
- In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (37.1%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.257
|AVG
|.278
|.344
|OBP
|.381
|.469
|SLG
|.536
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|38/15
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
