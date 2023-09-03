Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (hitting .270 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .260.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (73 of 118), with more than one hit 30 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 38 games this season (32.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|63
|.263
|AVG
|.258
|.298
|OBP
|.302
|.439
|SLG
|.399
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|31
|RBI
|28
|51/9
|K/BB
|50/16
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.69 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
