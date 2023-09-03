Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (77-60) going head to head against the New York Yankees (67-69) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (9-2) for the Astros and Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 54, or 56.8%, of those games.

Houston is 42-32 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 57.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored 689 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule