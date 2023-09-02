The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) and the Houston Cougars (0-0) square off at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

UTSA had the 59th-ranked defense last season (25.9 points allowed per game), and it was better offensively, ranking 14th-best with 36.8 points per game. Houston sported the 104th-ranked defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on offense, ranking 25th-best with 456.1 yards per game.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Key Statistics (2022)

UTSA Houston 476 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.1 (27th) 387.6 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.6 (112th) 175.3 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.5 (76th) 300.7 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.6 (8th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

UTSA Stats Leaders (2022)

Frank Harris' previous season stat line: 4,063 passing yards (290.2 per game), 328-for-471 (69.6%), 32 touchdowns and nine picks. He also ran for 602 yards on 129 carries with nine rushing TDs.

Last year, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 845 yards on 135 attempts (60.4 yards per game) and scored six times.

Brenden Brady posted 699 rushing yards on 156 carries and nine touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Zakhari Franklin grabbed 94 passes (on 134 targets) for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game). He also found the end zone 15 times.

Joshua Cephus also impressed receiving last season. He had 87 receptions for 985 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 115 times.

De'Corian Clark hauled in 51 passes for 741 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 52.9 yards per game last season.

Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Clayton Tune passed for 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while throwing for 4,069 yards by the end of last season (313 ypg). He also scored five touchdowns on 42.1 rushing yards per game.

Last season Stacy Sneed rushed for 501 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Nathaniel Dell averaged 107.5 yards on 8.4 receptions per game and racked up 17 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

KeSean Carter averaged 47.6 receiving yards on 4.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Matthew Golden grabbed 38 passes on his way to 571 receiving yards and seven touchdowns a season ago.

