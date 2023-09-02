The Houston Cougars (0-0) are only 2-point underdogs against the UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the outing.

Offensively, UTSA was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 14th-best in the FBS by averaging 36.8 points per game. It ranked 59th on defense (25.9 points allowed per game). Houston sported the 104th-ranked defense last year (421.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with 456.1 yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UTSA vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -2 -110 -110 59.5 -115 -105 -125 +105

Looking to place a bet on UTSA vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 AAC Betting Trends

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA covered the spread seven times in 14 games last year.

The Roadrunners had an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 2-point favorites last season.

Out of 14 UTSA games last season, eight went over the total.

UTSA put together a 10-1 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 90.9% of those games).

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Bet on UTSA to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris passed for 4,063 yards (290.2 per game), completing 69.6% of his passes, with 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games last year.

On the ground, Harris scored nine touchdowns and picked up 602 yards.

Zakhari Franklin had 94 catches for 1,136 yards (81.1 per game) and 15 touchdowns in 14 games.

On the ground, Brenden Brady scored nine touchdowns a season ago and picked up 699 yards (49.9 per game).

In the passing game, Brady scored zero touchdowns, with 18 catches for 190 yards.

Joshua Cephus had 87 catches for 985 yards (70.4 per game) and six touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Corey Mayfield Jr. helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 53 tackles, 4.0 TFL, three sacks, and four passes defended in 14 games.

Trey Moore delivered 8.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL and 38 tackles in 14 games.

In 14 games a season ago, Jamal Ligon totaled 64 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack.

Clifford Chattman amassed 45 tackles and five interceptions through 14 games played in 2022.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.