The Rice Owls (0-0) visit the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas ranked 35th in the FBS with 429.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Rice ranked 77th in the FBS with 374.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 76th in total defense (390.4 yards allowed per contest).

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Rice Key Statistics (2022)

Texas Rice 429.4 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.2 (70th) 368.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.4 (85th) 188 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (81st) 241.4 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.9 (65th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 32 (131st) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers recorded a passing stat line last season of 2,177 yards with a 58.1% completion rate (172-for-296), 15 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 167.5 yards per game.

Last year, Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,578 yards on 258 attempts (121.4 yards per game) and scored 18 times. Robinson also collected 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Roschon Johnson churned out 554 yards on 93 carries (42.6 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Xavier Worthy grabbed 60 passes (on 111 targets) for 760 yards (58.5 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Jordan Whittington produced last season, grabbing 50 passes for 652 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' stat line last season: 613 receiving yards, 54 catches, five touchdowns, on 73 targets.

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon completed 60.2% of his passes to throw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. McMahon also helped on the ground, collecting three touchdowns on 11.8 yards per game.

Cameron Montgomery averaged 43.2 rushing yards per game.

Last season Juma Otoviano rushed for 403 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Bradley Rozner averaged 67.4 yards on 3.4 receptions per game and compiled 10 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Luke McCaffrey averaged 55.6 receiving yards on 6.7 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Esdale averaged 41.8 receiving yards per game on 5.5 targets per game a season ago.

