The Rice Owls (0-0) are massive 35.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0). The over/under is 58.5 for this matchup.

Texas had the 28th-ranked defense last year (21.6 points allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 24th-best with 34.5 points per game. Rice put up 374.2 yards per game on offense last season (77th in the FBS), and it ranked 76th on the other side of the ball with 390.4 yards allowed per game.

Texas vs. Rice Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs Rice Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -35.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 1 Big 12 Betting Trends

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, Texas went 8-5-0 last season.

The Longhorns were favored by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

There were six Texas games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.

Texas finished with an 8-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Owls have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns' implied win probability is 99.0%.

Texas Stats Leaders

On the ground, Bijan Robinson had 18 touchdowns and 1,578 yards (121.4 per game) last year.

In addition, Robinson had 19 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Xavier Worthy scored nine TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 760 yards (58.5 per game).

In 13 games a season ago, Quinn Ewers passed for 2,177 yards (167.5 per game), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.1%.

In 13 games, Roschon Johnson rushed for 554 yards (42.6 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Johnson scored one touchdown, with 14 receptions for 128 yards.

On defense last year, Jaylan Ford helped keep opposing offenses in check with four interceptions to go with 110 tackles, nine TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in 13 games.

Jahdae Barron had two interceptions to go with 72 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

DeMarvion Overshown had four sacks to go with six TFL and 81 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

Jerrin Thompson posted one interception to go with 73 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

