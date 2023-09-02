When the Texas Tech Red Raiders play the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, our projection system predicts the Red Raiders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50.5) Texas Tech 34, Wyoming 20

Texas Tech Betting Info (2022)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Red Raiders compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Texas Tech was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 14-point favorite last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Red Raiders games.

The point total average for Texas Tech games last season was 62.3, 11.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys went 6-6-1 ATS last year.

As 14-point underdogs or more, Wyoming went 3-2 against the spread last season.

Cowboys games hit the over six out of 13 times last season.

Games involving Wyoming last year averaged 45.7 points per game, a 4.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Red Raiders vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Tech 34.2 29.2 41.7 29.3 22.2 29.8 Wyoming 21.2 23.9 25.2 21.3 16.3 25.5

