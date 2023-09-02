The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) face the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

Texas Tech covered seven times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Red Raiders were favored by 14 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Wyoming went 6-6-1 ATS last season.

The Cowboys were 3-2 ATS last season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the Big 12 +1100 Bet $100 to win $1100 Wyoming To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

