The Baylor Bears (0-0) play the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 27.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 61.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. Texas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas State vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Texas State vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Texas State compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bobcats did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs.

Baylor won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

The Bears were favored by 27.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Texas State 2023 Futures Odds

