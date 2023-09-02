The Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Texas State Bobcats (0-0) play at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Baylor totaled 32.2 points per game on offense last season (38th in the FBS), and it ranked 67th on the other side of the ball with 26.8 points allowed per game. Texas State ranked 18th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per contest.

Texas State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Texas State vs. Baylor Key Statistics (2022)

Texas State Baylor 323.8 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.8 (47th) 361.4 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (66th) 103 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.4 (43rd) 220.8 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (68th) 17 (54th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (54th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Texas State Stats Leaders (2022)

Layne Hatcher completed 61.9% of his passes to throw for 2,654 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.

Lincoln Pare averaged 63.3 rushing yards and collected five rushing touchdowns. Pare added 2.4 receptions per game to average 19.1 receiving yards.

Last season Calvin Hill rushed for 338 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Ashtyn Hawkins averaged 48.5 yards on 4.6 receptions per game and racked up seven receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Marcell Barbee averaged 24.9 receiving yards on 3.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Charles Brown averaged 24.8 receiving yards per game on 3.4 targets per game a season ago.

Baylor Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Blake Shapen had 2,790 passing yards (214.6 per game), a 63.3% completion percentage, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Richard Reese picked up 972 rushing yards (74.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns last season.

Craig Williams ran for 557 yards on 101 carries (42.8 yards per game), with four rushing touchdowns last year.

Monaray Baldwin hauled in 33 catches for 565 yards (43.5 per game) while being targeted 53 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Gavin Holmes also impressed receiving last year. He collected 27 receptions for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 39 times.

Josh Cameron grabbed 28 passes on 45 targets for 386 yards, averaging 29.7 receiving yards per game.

