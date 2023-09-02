The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (0-0) host the New Mexico Lobos (0-0) at Kyle Field on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Texas A&M ranked 92nd in the FBS with 361.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 52nd in total defense (365.2 yards allowed per contest). While New Mexico ranked 41st in total defense with 352.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (226.8 yards per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Texas A&M vs. New Mexico Key Statistics (2022)

Texas A&M New Mexico 361.7 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (131st) 365.2 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.6 (25th) 142.3 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (103rd) 219.4 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.5 (128th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Haynes King put up a passing stat line last year of 1,220 yards with a 55.6% completion rate (104-for-187), seven touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 101.7 yards per game.

Last season Devon Achane took 196 rushing attempts for 1,102 yards (91.8 per game) and scored eight touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 36 passes for 196 yards (16.3 per game) and put up three TDs.

Amari Daniels ran for 200 yards on 36 carries (16.7 yards per game) last year.

Evan Stewart reeled in 53 catches for 649 yards (54.1 per game) while being targeted 103 times. He also scored two touchdowns.

Muhsin Muhammad III produced last season, grabbing 38 passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns. He collected 50.8 receiving yards per game.

Ainias Smith reeled in 15 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 24.3 yards per game last year.

New Mexico Stats Leaders (2022)

Miles Kendrick averaged 72.5 passing yards per outing and tossed three touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 10.7 yards on the ground per game with three rushing touchdowns.

Nathaniel Jones compiled 544 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Christian Washington rushed for 310 yards last season.

Geordon Porter averaged 26.0 receiving yards and racked up two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke Wysong averaged 24.4 receiving yards on 5.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Erickson averaged 9.8 receiving yards per game on 2.4 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or New Mexico gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.