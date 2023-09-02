The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) play the Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings TCU (-20.5) 63 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel TCU (-20.5) 63.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet TCU (-20.5) - -1000 +635 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico TCU (-21) - -1100 +675 Bet on this game with Tipico

TCU vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • TCU covered 10 times in 15 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Horned Frogs won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Colorado covered just twice in 12 games against the spread last year.
  • The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last year seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the Big 12 +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

