The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) visit the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, TCU was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by compiling 38.8 points per game. It ranked 90th on defense (29 points allowed per game). With 15.4 points per game (seventh-worst) and 44.5 points allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Colorado played poorly on both sides of the ball last year.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. Colorado Key Statistics (2022)

TCU Colorado 455 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (127th) 408.2 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.8 (127th) 193.3 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (115th) 261.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.9 (118th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (124th)

TCU Stats Leaders (2022)

Max Duggan put up a passing stat line last season of 3,698 yards with a 63.7% completion rate (267-for-419), 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an average of 246.5 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 137 carries for 423 yards and nine TDs.

Kendre Miller picked up 1,399 rushing yards (93.3 per game) and 17 touchdowns last season.

Emari Demercado collected 681 rushing yards on 121 carries and six touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Quentin Johnston grabbed 60 passes (on 99 targets) for 1,069 yards (71.3 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Taye Barber also impressed receiving last year. He collected 37 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 54 times.

Derius Davis' stat line last season: 531 receiving yards, 42 catches, five touchdowns, on 68 targets.

Colorado Stats Leaders (2022)

J.T. Shrout connected on 44.3% of his passes to throw for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Deion Smith tallied 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Alex Fontenot rushed for 315 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Jordyn Tyson was targeted 3.9 times per game and collected 470 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Montana Lemonious-Craig caught 23 passes last season on his way to 359 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Daniel Arias caught 19 passes on his way to 309 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

