According to our computer projection model, the TCU Horned Frogs will defeat the Colorado Buffaloes when the two teams play at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

TCU vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Week 1 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The Horned Frogs have a 90.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs compiled a 10-4-1 record against the spread last season.

TCU did not lose ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point or greater favorite last year.

Horned Frogs games hit the over nine out of 15 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for TCU games a year ago.

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes won just two games against the spread last season.

Colorado was winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last season.

The Buffaloes and their opponent combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times last season.

Games involving Colorado last year averaged 54.8 points per game, a 8.7-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Horned Frogs vs. Buffaloes 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29.0 28.0 31.0 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

