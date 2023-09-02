The Troy Trojans (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy owned the 81st-ranked offense last year (25.6 points per game), and it was better on defense, ranking eighth-best with just 17.1 points allowed per game. SFA compiled 423.5 yards per game on offense last season (31st in the FCS), and it ranked 92nd on defense with 411.1 yards allowed per game.

SFA vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

SFA vs. Troy Key Statistics (2022)

SFA Troy 423.5 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.4 (60th) 411.1 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (49th) 159.1 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.9 (107th) 264.4 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.5 (54th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (13th)

SFA Stats Leaders (2022)

Trae Self completed 60.4% of his passes to throw for 2,575 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He also helped with his legs, accumulating six touchdowns while racking up 165 yards.

Miles Reed averaged 61.4 rushing yards per game and accumulated two rushing touchdowns. Reed added 1.8 receptions per game to average 17.5 receiving yards.

Last season Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 613 yards and hauled in passes for 168 yards. He also scored six total touchdowns.

Xavier Gipson averaged 105.7 receiving yards and collected seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Moe Wedman caught 23 passes last season on his way to 370 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Darryle Simmons averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

Troy Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Gunnar Watson produced 2,813 passing yards (200.9 per game), a 61.5% completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Last season Kimani Vidal took 231 carries for 1,137 yards (81.2 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

DK Billingsley ran for 670 yards on 142 carries (47.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Tez Johnson amassed 56 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 79 times, and averaged 61.3 yards per game.

Rajae' Johnson-Sanders also impressed receiving last season. He collected 36 receptions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times.

Deshon Stoudemire's stat line last season: 507 receiving yards, 41 catches, two touchdowns, on 64 targets.

