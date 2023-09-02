The BYU Cougars (0-0) visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

On offense, BYU ranked 36th in the FBS with 425.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 94th in total defense (408.2 yards allowed per contest). Offensively, Sam Houston ranked 92nd in the FBS with 330.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 44th in total defense (349.7 yards allowed per contest).

Sam Houston vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sam Houston vs. BYU Key Statistics (2022)

Sam Houston BYU 330.7 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.9 (40th) 349.7 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.2 (101st) 161.3 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.2 (49th) 169.3 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.7 (49th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Keegan Shoemaker threw for an average of 125.8 yards passing per game and threw for six touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 27.2 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Hrbacek averaged 55 rushing yards per game and collected three rushing touchdowns.

Last season Dezmon Jackson rushed for 345 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Cody Chrest was targeted 7.2 times per game and collected 548 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Al'Vonte Woodard averaged 23.9 receiving yards on 3.1 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Noah Smith caught 16 passes on his way to 160 receiving yards and one touchdown a season ago.

BYU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jaren Hall put up 3,171 passing yards -- including a 66% completion percentage -- with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions (243.9 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 86 carries for 348 yards and three TDs.

Last year, Christopher Brown Jr. rushed for 813 yards on 130 carries (62.5 yards per game) and scored six times.

Puka Nacua reeled in 48 catches for 625 yards (48.1 per game) while being targeted 71 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Keanu Hill also impressed receiving last season. He collected 36 receptions for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 53 times.

Kody Epps reeled in 39 passes on 53 targets for 459 yards and six touchdowns, compiling 35.3 receiving yards per game.

