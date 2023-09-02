After hitting .240 with three doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Dallas Keuchel) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .233 with 21 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

In 54 of 92 games this year (58.7%) Grossman has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (14.1%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.7%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has had an RBI in 24 games this season (26.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .236 AVG .231 .309 OBP .330 .389 SLG .391 14 XBH 16 4 HR 4 23 RBI 17 43/17 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings