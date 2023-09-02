The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) and the Rice Owls (0-0) square off at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Offensively, Texas was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by totaling 34.5 points per game. It ranked 28th on defense (21.6 points allowed per game). Rice put up 374.2 yards per game on offense last season (77th in the FBS), and it ranked 76th on defense with 390.4 yards allowed per game.

Rice vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Rice vs. Texas Key Statistics (2022)

Rice Texas 374.2 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.4 (38th) 390.4 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.5 (64th) 141.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188 (36th) 232.9 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.4 (56th) 32 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (13th) 17 (77th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (103rd)

Rice Stats Leaders (2022)

TJ McMahon threw for 2,102 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 154 yards.

Cameron Montgomery racked up 43.2 yards per game last season.

Juma Otoviano ran for one touchdown on 403 yards a year ago.

Bradley Rozner averaged 67.4 receiving yards and collected 10 receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Luke McCaffrey grabbed six touchdowns and had 723 receiving yards (55.6 ypg) in 2022.

Isaiah Esdale caught 42 passes on his way to 544 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Texas Stats Leaders (2022)

Quinn Ewers' previous season stat line: 2,177 passing yards (167.5 per game), 172-for-296 (58.1%), 15 touchdowns and six picks.

Last year, Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,578 yards on 258 attempts (121.4 yards per game) and scored 18 times. Robinson also collected 19 catches for 314 yards and two scores.

Roschon Johnson churned out 554 yards on 93 carries (42.6 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

Xavier Worthy collected 60 receptions for 760 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He was targeted 111 times, and averaged 58.5 yards per game.

Jordan Whittington tacked on 652 yards on 50 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 77 times, and averaged 50.2 receiving yards per game.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' stat line last year: 613 receiving yards, 54 catches, five touchdowns, on 73 targets.

