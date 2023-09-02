How to Watch the Rangers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 2
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Jordan Montgomery, who is the named starter for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB play with 185 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas is third in baseball, slugging .453.
- The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.5 runs per game (739 total runs).
- The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.232).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.19 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Montgomery is trying to collect his 17th quality start of the season.
- Montgomery will try to extend a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
|8/28/2023
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Tylor Megill
|8/29/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|José Quintana
|8/30/2023
|Mets
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Denyi Reyes
|9/1/2023
|Twins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Joe Ryan
|9/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Dallas Keuchel
|9/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Kenta Maeda
|9/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|J.P. France
|9/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Framber Valdez
|9/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Justin Verlander
|9/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Paul Blackburn
