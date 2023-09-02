Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the Texas Southern Tigers and Prairie View A&M Panthers go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Tigers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Texas Southern (-0.8) 51.3 Texas Southern 26, Prairie View A&M 25

Week 1 SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 6-5-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Tigers games.

Panthers vs. Tigers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas Southern 25.5 25.9 26.3 16.5 25.3 36.5 Prairie View A&M 30.5 26.5 29.4 34 30.8 21.6

