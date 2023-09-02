Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the mound, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Dallas Keuchel
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- In 73.9% of his games this season (99 of 134), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 44 of those games (32.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (20 of 134), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 55 games this year (41.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 134 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.348
|OBP
|.344
|.480
|SLG
|.428
|31
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|35/30
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Keuchel (1-1 with a 3.50 ERA and six strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 3.50 ERA and 3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
