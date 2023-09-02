Jose Altuve vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is batting .312 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Altuve has had a hit in 45 of 65 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (32.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has an RBI in 21 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.343
|.393
|OBP
|.412
|.414
|SLG
|.591
|9
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|21
|27/21
|K/BB
|23/16
|5
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (168 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.64 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 6.64 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.