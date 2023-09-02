Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .189 in his past 10 games, 134 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Dallas Keuchel on the hill, on September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks while batting .266.

In 68 of 102 games this year (66.7%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 102), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 41 games this year (40.2%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 38.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 50 .268 AVG .265 .325 OBP .322 .525 SLG .381 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 40 RBI 36 41/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

