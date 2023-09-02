The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .262 with 27 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

In 65% of his games this year (80 of 123), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (28.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in 32 games this year (26%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .251 AVG .273 .328 OBP .324 .387 SLG .401 21 XBH 19 5 HR 5 23 RBI 24 41/22 K/BB 67/15 8 SB 3

